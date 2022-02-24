InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IHG. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

IHG stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

