InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on IHG. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.
IHG stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
