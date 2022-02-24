Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.42

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
