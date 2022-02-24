Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.42

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

