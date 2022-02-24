Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Gap Up to $21.40

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $22.29. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 76,284 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBA. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

