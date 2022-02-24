Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Kilroy Realty worth $27,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

KRC stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

