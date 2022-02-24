Invesco Ltd. Has $28.32 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $28,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Flex by 339.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Flex by 128.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Flex by 21.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.