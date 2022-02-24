Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of LendingTree worth $25,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $11,001,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1,221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.78.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.21. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $337.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

