Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

