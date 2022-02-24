Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $52,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.51. 734,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.