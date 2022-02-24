Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $356.79

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 356.79 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.78). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 411.10 ($5.59), with a volume of 1,288,754 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 356.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.96), for a total transaction of £67,557.85 ($91,877.94).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

