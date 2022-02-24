Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $93.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DD opened at $75.05 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get DuPont de Nemours Inc alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $83,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.