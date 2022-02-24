Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $173.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

