Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.10

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 30289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

