Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.10

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 30289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.
The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitae (NVTA)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.