IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head to Head Contrast

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -0.18% 3.40% 3.24%

This table compares IonQ and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $49.44 million 7.05 -$21.81 million ($0.07) -120.13

IonQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IonQ and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.65%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 375.62%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

CleanSpark beats IonQ on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

CleanSpark Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities. The Energy segment operates CleanSpark, LLC, CleanSpark Critical Power Systems, Inc., GridFabric, and Solar Watt Solutions lines of business. This segment provides services, equipment, and software to the energy industry. The Digital Currency Mining segment operates ATL and CleanBlok, Inc. lines of business. This segment mines digital currency assets, namely Bitcoin. Other business activities include p2kLabs, Inc., ATL Data Centers LLC, and CSRE Properties, LLC. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

