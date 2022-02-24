IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.00

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 89.75 ($1.22), with a volume of 191523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.70 ($1.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on shares of IP Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £938.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.24.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.