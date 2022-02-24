IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.26 million.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

