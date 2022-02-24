Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from €78.00 to €88.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ipsen traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IPSEY. Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

