Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $321.50

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 321.50 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.41), with a volume of 2097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.62).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 375.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 376.72. The firm has a market cap of £605.97 million and a PE ratio of -37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)
