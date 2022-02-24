Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $321.50

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 321.50 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.41), with a volume of 2097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.62).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 375.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 376.72. The firm has a market cap of £605.97 million and a PE ratio of -37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

