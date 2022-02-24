Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.37% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $159,000.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

