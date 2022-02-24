iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.01

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.01 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 3382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

