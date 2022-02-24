iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 252,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,484,000 after acquiring an additional 87,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,610,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after acquiring an additional 92,515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $49.31 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

