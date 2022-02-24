iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.80

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 180552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

