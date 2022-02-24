iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,118 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $32,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,264 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

