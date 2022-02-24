iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $187.68

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $187.68 and last traded at $189.17, with a volume of 727951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.98.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

