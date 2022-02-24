iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,418,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 28,965,805 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $22.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,870,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,792 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

