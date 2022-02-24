iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,274 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $124,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.94. 108,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,672. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

