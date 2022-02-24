Iteris (ITI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2022 – Iteris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

2/4/2022 – Iteris was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

2/4/2022 – Iteris was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/4/2022 – Iteris had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00.

1/5/2022 – Iteris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Shares of ITI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,990. The company has a market cap of $135.04 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iteris by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

