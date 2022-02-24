Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IVPAF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

