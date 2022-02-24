Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

JACK stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

