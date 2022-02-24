Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.
JACK stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57.
In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.