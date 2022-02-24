Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.67) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.74) to GBX 285 ($3.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 305 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.96).

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

