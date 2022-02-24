James Gregory Davison Acquires 334,000 Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Stock

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) Director James Gregory Davison acquired 334,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$11,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,738,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,847.50.
Silver Spruce Resources stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.11.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile
