Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 207.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,849 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.48% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMOG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 153.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $127.31 on Thursday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31.

