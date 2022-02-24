Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,549 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.39% of MSCI worth $196,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $509.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $605.02. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.01 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

