Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $159.90 Million Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,165 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.29% of Vroom worth $159,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $10,294,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vroom by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 249,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRM stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $762.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

