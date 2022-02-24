Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,966 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.93% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $176,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 395,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,943,000 after buying an additional 53,614 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $84.42 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

