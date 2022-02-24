Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.93% of ITT worth $141,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 182.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ITT by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

