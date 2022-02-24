Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217,189 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $136,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $215.09 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

