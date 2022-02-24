Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

