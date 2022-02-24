Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.