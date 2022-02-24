Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRU. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

PRU stock opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.22%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

