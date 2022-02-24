Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equinor ASA’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equinor ASA in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $32.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.