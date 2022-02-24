Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Coca-Cola HBC AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola HBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,526.54.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.
