JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $25.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE JELD opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

