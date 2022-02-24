JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.80 million-$61.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.92 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. JFrog has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

