John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $100.94. 6,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,288. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.