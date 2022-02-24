John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $107.20 and last traded at $107.29, with a volume of 2708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.72.

The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after purchasing an additional 127,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.