John D. Slaven Sells 28,326 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AA traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,609,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

