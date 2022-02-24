Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

