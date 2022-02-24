Jonathan C. Klein Sells 4,000 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BDC opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. raised their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $56,653,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,305,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

