JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($234.09) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.17 ($187.69).

EPA SU opened at €138.68 ($157.59) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €159.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €154.17. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

