JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 270 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 262 ($3.56).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 188.32 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.69. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

