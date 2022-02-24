JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $77.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.41.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,400,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

